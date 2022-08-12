Night work will close E. Main between Garmisch and Aspen St.

Signs block the sidewalk near Main Street and Aspen Street on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project will shift into a night-work phase from Monday, Aug. 15, through Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are needed to complete the storm-line replacement across East Main Street between Garmisch Street and Aspen Street. This area of Main Street will be closed during this time.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted off Main Street onto South Garmisch, East Hopkins and South Aspen back onto Main Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured off Main Street onto North Aspen Street, East Bleeker and North Garmisch back onto Main Street. The temporary bus stops near Hotel Aspen and the inbound BRT on South Garmisch will remain.

The new storm line is required for the new drainage system to adequately catch and convey runoff in this highly-trafficked area. The work is being conducted at night to minimize disruptions and shorten the scope of this phase of work.

During this time, there will be minor concrete work during the day for the bus-shelter foundation and curb and gutter along Garmisch. There will be no major daytime excavation or site prep during the night work phase.





There will be no work on Sunday, August 20.