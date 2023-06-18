Nicoletti: A personal account (aka Urrea teaches great workshops)

Luis Urrea

Memories of my first freak out moment in college rushed to mind when I noticed Luis Alberto Urrea is teaching this year’s Summer Words Readers Retreat. I had transferred into University of Colorado’s Creative Writing program, but days into it, I tossed the school’s student literary magazine on the floor in disgust and reached for the number on Urrea’s syllabus. Granted, my judgment could’ve been an overreaction. I trusted his down-to-earth personality, so I figured I’d vent my concern. If he defended the publication, then I knew I might have to move on, maybe to another major, maybe to another college.

“This writing is a bunch of pompous, arrogant crap,” I said to him over the phone. “Is this how I’m going to learn how to write at CU?”

I, of course, don’t remember his exact words of reassurance, but I remember him generally agreeing and telling me I wouldn’t have to write like that. And so with the exception of one pompous, arrogant professor my senior year who seemed to make it his sole semester goal of breaking me down after accepting me into his “elite” juried advanced poetry class of seven students, I focused on the likes of professors like Lorna Dee Cervantes, Linda Hogan and Urrea.

Intellectualism gone awry within the literary community isn’t unheard of. Urrea admitted he has been a “victim of pomposity several times, but you find your people.”

He is one of those people who believes that “literature is the most human thing … and you have a right to what is important to you and what you think is important in literature.”





“Craft is not a weapon. (It’s about) knowing how to play your instrument and making something beautiful,” he said. “I came out of the barrio. Every word was sacred, every word was fighting.”

Urrea quotes the words of Ursula K. Le Guin when he was a young college student in her class:

“We writers are the raw nerve of the universe. Our job is to go out and feel things for people, then to come back and tell them how it feels to be alive. Because they are numb. Because we have forgotten …. We have forgotten our rituals. Our tribal practices. There is no more tribe. We don’t know how to tell our elders our dreams around the morning fire. There is no morning fire. We can’t receive insight from the mothers.”

‘Good Night Irene.’ Courtesy photo

In his latest New York Times bestseller “Good Night Irene,” Urrea depicts a fictionized yet well-researched account of his mother’s service in the Red Cross Donut Dollies. The story of friendship, female heroism, love and learning to trust after witnessing the ravages of war honors women’s work in World War II. It’s an essential story, particularly since a fire destroyed the WWII Clubmobile records in a Red Cross storage facility in the 1970s, so all that remain are personal artifacts the women saved in their homes and the memories of stories carried by their descendants. His novel underscores the importance of family legacy and passed-down stories.

“You’ve just got to stop taking things for granted. You know your mother or auntie or grandma kept telling you stories that bored you and repeated — and then she’s dead,” he said. “She was handing you something important, and you let it slip away. It’s emblematic of what happens in our culture, and I didn’t want that to happen. … I just wanted that record to be there and to be corrected.”

Now, he sees his mom, Phyllis de Urrea (maiden name: McLaughlin) and her best friend, Jill (known as Dorothy in the story) everywhere he goes on his extensive book tour.

“I’m feeling those two are back in their celestial doughnut truck,” he said. “It’s the happiest book tour I’ve ever done. Every stop, people start to cry. Everywhere we go, there are amazing audiences who are dying to hear about this stuff.”

It goes without saying that even while being a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist for nonfiction and a Guggenheim fellow and having taught at Harvard, none of his 19 published books are pompous crap.