Next snowstorm in Aspen could drop 5-10 inches of snow through Sunday, advisory forecasts

The next snowstorm to hit the Aspen area and Colorado mountains is expected to arrive Saturday evening and last into Sunday, according to a winter weather advisory updated Saturday morning.

Warm air and precipitation coming from the southwest is forecast to drop 5 to 10 inches of snow above 9,000 feet, the advisory states.

The storm “will arrive this afternoon spreading precipitation from south to north” across the state, the National Weather Service outlook stated Saturday morning. The advisory runs from 3 p.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Travel is expected to be difficult at higher elevations through Sunday, especially along Interstate 70 in the mountain corridor.

The high in Aspen for Saturday is expected to reach 35 degrees, then 26 degrees Sunday and in the teens on Monday and Tuesday.

The precipitation comes to end from west to east Sunday as the low pressure moves off to the east, the NWS said.

“Light snow will begin across the northern Colorado mountains again on Monday lasting through Tuesday,” the forecast says. “High pressure then returns keeping the region dry through late next week.”