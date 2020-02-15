Next round of snow for Aspen area forecast to start late Saturday; up to a foot predicted into Monday

The next snow storm forecast to roll through Aspen and the Colorado mountains is expected to start Saturday evening and last into Monday morning, according to an update from the National Weather Service.

The snow levels for the central Colorado mountains have been downgraded since the Friday predictions. In a winter weather update issued Saturday morning forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall in the Aspen and Snowmass area.

The weather service’s winter weather advisory for the Aspen area starts at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 8 a.m. Monday.

The northern Colorado mountains could see more 2 feet of snow, according to the NWS weather outlook through Tuesday.

“Amounts are expected to range from 12 to 20 inches with amounts up to and above 2 feet across favored peaks and ridges by Tuesday morning” in the northern mountains, the NWS predicts. “Heavy snow is also possible across the central Colorado mountains, but generally from 8 to 15 inches with locally higher amounts.”

Those traveling through the mountains on Monday for the holiday weekend should expect delays and difficult conditions.