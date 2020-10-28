News briefs: No closing date set for Indy Pass; fire ban lifted in White River areas

Indy Pass closing date not yet set

The Colorado Department of Transportation does not yet have a solid closing date for Independence Pass this year, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Crews have cleared the road of the approximately 7 inches of snow that fell with the storm Sunday and Monday and the road remains open, said Elise Thatcher of CDOT. The closing date is weather dependent, she said.

Independence Pass, which tops out at 12,095 feet, generally closes the first week of November until the Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend.

This past spring, it didn’t open until June 1, and that came after one of the earliest closings. The pass closed Oct. 28, 2019, for the season, which was the earliest closure in nine years.

The weather in Aspen is expected to remain clear and warm for at least the next week, according to AccuWeather.

USFS lifts fire bans in White River areas

Beginning Friday, most ranger districts on the White River National Forest will lift fire restrictions, officials said Wednesday.

The Aspen-Sopris, Blanco, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger districts are lifting restrictions Friday as fire danger has decreased with the recent snow.

“While fire danger has moderated with this snow, conditions vary by location. There is still fire danger, and people need to be careful with fire,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler said in a news release. “Warm, dry weather is returning, which will gradually increase fire danger.”

For more information about the White River National Forest, call 970 945-2521 or visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.