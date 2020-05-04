News briefs: Donations for reusable masks needed; virtual brain health series launches; 2020 real property valuation

Reusable mask, mask making materials donations needed

The city of Aspen is collecting donations of homemade, reusable masks and materials to make masks to have available for the public at our essential businesses.

Items needed include: 100% cotton materials; half-inch bias tape; Heppa vacuum filters. The city also is collecting funds to donate to mask makers.

For questions, email sandra.doebler@cityofaspen.com. To join a sewing group contact Jill Sheeley at 970-923-3460.

Aspen Brain Institute launches virtual ‘Expert Series’ on brain health

The Aspen Brain Institute on Monday is starting a free, virtual series that focuses on brain health.

Featuring experts and their ideas, research and perspective, the webinar-like “Expert Series” aims to increase “brain health literacy” and help viewers better understand how to take their brain health into their own hands, according to the institute.

Every Monday at 4 p.m. for the next five weeks, viewers can learn about aging and brain health, cooking tips to promote brain health and breathwork strategies for optimal brain health.

The first virtual talk Monday will feature Dr. Nir Barzilai, director of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, who will discuss genetics and aging during his presentation titled “How to Die Young at a Very Old Age.”

For more information on the Aspen Brain Institute and how to register for its free “Expert Series,” visit aspenbraininstitute.org.

2020 Property Valuation Appeal Announcement

On May 1, real property valuation appeals began with the Assessor’s Office. Real property value in Colorado is determined on a two-year cycle. Property owners will only receive a notice of value this May if their property value changed due to the creation of a new lot or subdivision, new construction, an addition or remodel or other physical changes to an existing property.

By Colorado law, the 2020 real property value is based on June 30, 2018, market data. As it stands now, the economic impacts of the current pandemic will be addressed in the 2021 revaluation of all real property. Real property values for the 2021 reappraisal will be based on market data as of June 30, 2020, absent legislative change.

County assessors do not have the authority to adjust the current (2020) market value. The Colorado Assessor’s Association is working with Colorado public officials to help find a way to address these issues. The Assessor’s Office urges residents to contact their local state representatives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The local house representative is Dylan Roberts at 303-866-2923, email dylan.roberts.house@state.co.us; and the local senator is Kerry Donovan at 303-866-4871, email kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us.

The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office is closed to the public, but employees are answering phones (970-920-5160) and emails (assessormail@pitkincounty.com). For property information, go to http://www.pitkinassessor.org.