News briefs: Community Forest Plan open house, deadline for child care aid Nov. 1

Open houses for Forest Plan

An open house for the city of Aspen's Community Forest Plan will be held from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sister City Room at City Hall and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Connor Park.

The 10-year Community Forest Management Plan is a guiding document for the core forestry operations undertaken by the city.

For more details, call 970-920-5120.

Child care aid deadline approaching

The deadline to apply for financial aid through the city's child care program is Nov. 1.

The aid is provided by Kids First and the city to help defray the expense of child care for working families. Only new applicants need to apply for financial aid.

Applications are available at Pitkin County licensed child-care programs, Kids First or at http://www.cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid. For more information, contact Kids First at 970-920-5769, 215 N. Garmisch St., Suite 1 in Aspen, or email Cecelia.Martin@cityofaspen.com.