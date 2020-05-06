News Briefs: Aspen gives out masks, food drive seeks donations, National Prayer Day

City to hand out masks

The city of Aspen will begin handing out free face coverings starting 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in front of City Hall.

Residents can come to the left of the main entrance on Galena Street to clerk’s office window and a city employee will distribute the masks. Limit of two masks per person. The window will be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Residents also are encouraged to make or procure their own masks — directions at http://www.cityofaspen.com.

Basalt Food Drive on Wednesday

Nonprofits and Aspen Skiing Co. are seeking food donations, feminine hygiene products and/or baby products (diapers, wipes and formula) as part of the Basalt Food Drive, which collects the donations from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. at Basalt Middle School.

All donations are sanitized, packed and given out on Thursdays. The food drive currently serves as many as 500 Roaring Fork Valley residents and will continue throughout May and possibly longer.

Skico also has set up the Caring for Community Fund. Any donations made through May 31 will be distributed to valley organizations providing access to food, education, housing and more.

National Prayer Day on Thursday

National Day of Prayer, held on the first Thursday of May since May 1988 and a national observance since 1952, will go on this week “but will look very different from years past,” according to a message from the organization.

This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth” and is based on Habakkuk 2:14.

Locally, Paepcke Park has been the venue for the event, but this year National Prayer Day is being held virtually. Additionally, Aspen residents John and Pam Fisher ask that people from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to “have their own quiet pondering in prayer time.”

The National Prayer Broadcast will be streamed live from 6 to 8 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/natlprayer.

To learn more, visit http://www.nationaldayofprayer.org/events.