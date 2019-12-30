New Year’s Eve fireworks, events set for Aspen and Snowmass

Aspen and Snowmass Village have a number of festivities planned to ring in the New Year on Tuesday night.

The New Year’s Eve festivities in Aspen start at 4 p.m. with free public ice skating at Aspen Ice Garden (223 W. Hyman Ave.) until 8 p.m. From there, the public party in Wagner Park starts at 8 p.m. with a bonfire and a DJ with tunes.

The first of two fireworks shows in Aspen is at 8 p.m. over Aspen Mountain, then another at midnight.

New for 2019 is a community-wide “let it go” bonfire celebration to release the past and embrace the new year.

Look for drop boxes at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen Recreation Center, Wheeler Opera House, Local Coffee Shop and City Hall. People can write down their old resolutions, unmet goals or anything negative that needs released from the past. Just before midnight, officials will throw all the notes into the Wagner Park bonfire, city officials said in a news release.

The complete schedule is at aspenspecialevents.com.

At Snowmass, the evening will start with the traditional torchlight parade on Fanny Hill at 6 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders 8 years old and over can join the parade making wide turns down the hill with red flares in hand. Parade participants will begin loading the Village Express chairlift at 5:30 p.m.

At 10 p.m., the town will host a fireworks show.

After the parade, locals and visitors can choose from attending a New Year’s Eve Gala and community party at the Viceroy, the Snowmass Base Village’s Roaring ’20s-themed party (21 and older) and/or a variety of other parties thrown by town businesses and restaurants.