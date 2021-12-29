New Year’s Eve festivities in Snowmass Village still a go

A short fireworks display for New Years Eve in Snowmass Village on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



New Year’s Eve festivities are still a go in Snowmass Village as of midday on Dec. 28, according to Snowmass Tourism spokeswoman Sara Stookey Sanchez and events manager Julie Hardman.

A torchlight parade will kick off the celebration at 6 p.m. as skiers and snowboarders carve a path of light toward Snowmass Base VIllage. Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m. over Fanny Hill.

Intermediate skiers and snowboarders ages 8 and older are welcome to participate in the parade. Participants must stop by the ticket pavilion on the Snowmass Mall before 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 31 to complete a waiver and receive instructions; riders will load the Village Express chairlift at 5:30 p.m.

A free New Year’s Eve celebration also will take place at The Collective in Base Village from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. with a photo booth, Champagne toast, music by DJ Tenza and an East Coast ball drop, according to The Collective’s events calendar. All ages are welcome and black and gold attire is encouraged. Apres ski reggae music by Prezence precedes the party at The Collective from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Events are subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols, staffing or weather. Additional information is available at gosnowmass.com/events and thecollectivesnowmass.com/events .