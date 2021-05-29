New Views doc series staying virtual, running June 4-19
Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute’s annual Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentary Series will focus this summer on stories of activists who have fought for representation and gender equity.
The nonprofits announced the three-film lineup of streaming films and virtual filmmaker discussions on Friday. There will be no in-person elements.
The films are “My Name is Pauli Murray” (June 4-5), “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It” (June 11-12) and “LFG” (June 18-19).
These new documentaries recount the life’s work of women’s rights activist Pauli Murray, actor Rita Moreno and the members of the 2019 U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $16 for Aspen Film or Aspen Institute members. Three-film bundles are $54 for the general public and $42 for members. More at aspenfilm.org and aspeninstitute.org.
