New TGR ski movie to play Wheeler Opera House

Aspen-based skier Colter Hinchliffe in TGR’s “Stoke the Fire.” (Courtesy Teton Gravity Research)



Teton Gravity Research’s 26th annual ski film, “Stoke the Fire,” will screen at the Wheeler Opera House on Friday, Oct. 15.

The screening is the only major pre-ski season movie scheduled to play Aspen this year, as the Aspen Skiing Co. moved its annual ski film festival, The Meeting, from its long-standing mid-October slot to Jan. 24-26. TGR’s movies have been a staple of The Meeting’s lineups in years past.

Among the athletes in the film is Aspen-based skier Colter Hinchliffe, who has been a consistent presence in TGR movies since the 2012 release “The Dream Factory.” He got his foot in the door during a trip to Alaska the winter before, where he managed to talk his way into their shoot.

“I did everything I could to get in a helicopter with TGR,” he told the Aspen Time sin 2019 . “I did and the rest is history.”

The Wheeler Opera House “Stoke the Fire” tour stop will include prize giveaways from sponsors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the screening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 ($10/age 16 and under). Tickets available at the Wheeler box office and aspenshowtix.com .





Friday also marks the first day of the Wheeler instituting its new coronavirus protocols. All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. Masks are still required for all attendees over age 2. More info at wheeleroperahouse.com .