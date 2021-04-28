New partnership formed to meet demand for kids’ bike camps this summer

A youngster participates in a bike camp in Snowmass Village in summer 2018.

Jeremy Swanson/courtesy photo

Aspen Snowmass Bike School and Roaring Fork Cycling are teaming to provide cycling camps this summer for riders in grades one through six.

The partnership will help with program demand, resources and growth in youth cycling, the organizations said in a news release on Wednesday.

Camps will run June 7 through July 30 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Registration for the bike camps opened Wednesday on the Roaring Fork Cycling website at https://roaringforkcycling.org/programs/ .

The camps are divided into grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6. The program is three hours per day for riders in grades 1-2 and six hours for the older kids. The price is $194 per week for grades 1-2. The price is $324 per week for the older kids. All camps are based in Snowmass Village. Scholarships based on need are available.

“RFC works to support our local and visiting youth with educational experiences that connect our local youth of the valley with the local environment, the local community, and, more introspectively, themselves,” Jon Delk, co-founder of Roaring Fork Cycling, said in a statement. “Teaming up with Aspen Snowmass gives us the opportunity to grow our ridership, raise awareness about the program, and focus on our core mission statement ‘to empower youth through cycling.’”

Roaring Fork Cycling was founded in 2016 to get more kids out on mountain bikes and take advantage of the great trail network.