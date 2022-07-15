New High Country Volunteers website connects local volunteers with nonprofits in need

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) participants in a "Threads of Love" group work on knitting projects in service with Valley View Hospital.

Anne Sale/High Country RSVP

High Country Volunteers has launched a new website to connect local volunteers with hundreds of opportunities for all ages to serve organizations from Aspen to Parachute, according to a news release. More than 30 local nonprofits have already started posting their volunteer needs on the site at ​​highcountryvolunteers.org , the release said.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this important resource to our community,” High Country Volunteers executive director Mary Moon said in the news release. “We strongly believe in harnessing the power of volunteerism to meet critical community needs. We know people have a heart for helping others. This website will just make that a little bit easier.”

High Country Volunteers was recently formed by the High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program). The program for seniors has served Garfield County for 49 years and expanded into Pitkin County in 2021.

Throughout nearly five decades in the community, more than 1,500 volunteers with the organization have logged more than 934,000 hours of service. High Country RSVP traditionally involved people ages 55 and older; the new High Country Volunteers group aims to expand volunteer opportunities to people of all ages.

“We’ve learned a lot over the last 49 years, and intergenerational volunteerism is really the most impactful service we can offer our community,” Moon said. “Older adults have so much they can share with younger volunteers, and the energy and enthusiasm of younger volunteers can be contagious. Bringing people together with different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences means volunteers can learn from each other while serving the greater community.”





Financial support from a Senior Demonstration Project grant from AmeriCorps Seniors is fully funding the new volunteer website as well as volunteer management database software that local nonprofits can access for free.

Anyone age 13 or older can register as a volunteer on the website. Children under 13 can still volunteer by registering as part of a team with a parent or guardian.

Local nonprofit organizations can now post their volunteer positions on the website as well. For more information, contact Mary Moon at 970-947-8462 or mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu or visit highcountryvolunteers.org .