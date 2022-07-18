New ground shuttle service, Roaring Fork Express, to debut this month

Roaring Fork Express

Screen shot

A ground transportation service called Roaring Fork Express announced Monday it will enter the local market this month with service on a scaled basis, with plans to expand its offerings this winter.

Roaring Fork Express, owned by Montrose-based CO West Transportation, will begin limited on-demand commercial operations July 22, offering daily shuttles to Denver International Airport and Eagle County Airport, along with wedding and event transportation.

The new service comes after Epic Mountain Express, formerly known as Colorado Mountain Express, stopped serving the Roaring Fork Valley in October. The CME shuttle service currently covers Eagle and Summit counties.

“The need for this service became readily apparent during last winter’s snowy Christmas holidays,” said Bill Tomcich, airline consultant to Fly Aspen Snowmass, in a statement. “Replacing scheduled ground transportation into Aspen Snowmass became a very high priority, and we are excited to welcome Roaring Fork Express as an organization that is both qualified and experienced in providing these vital services.”

The new service is a result of a collaboration among Roaring Fork Shuttle, Aspen Skiing Co. and Fly Aspen Snowmass.





“When looking for a new transportation partner, our priorities were to find a company with an excellent service reputation, and eagerness to partner with our community and a one best suited to serve our locals and visitors alike,” said Kristi Kavanagh, Skico vice president of global sales, in a statement. “Once we learned of the goals and vision of the Roaring Fork Express team, it was obvious they were the right partner with whom to align.”

Shuttle and wedding/event services can be booked by calling 970-486-3002 or 800-822-4844, or at http://www.roaringforkexpress.com.