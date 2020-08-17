Rifle Fish Hatchery fire knocked down; evacuations lifted overnight

All evacuation notices have been lifted Monday after Colorado River Fire Rescue crews tackled a fire that broke out Sunday night near the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery.

“With strong work and assistance from multiple partner agencies, the fire is controlled and in mop up,” according to an early Monday morning Facebook post from CRFR.

The fire agency received a call for a rapidly growing brush fire on Highway 325 near the Hatchery, and an all-call page was sent out for all available personnel to respond for station coverage, according to the post.

CRFR had multiple apparatus and crews on scene. Glenwood Springs Fire stepped in to cover Station 64 in New Castle and Grand Valley Fire responded with a type 6 engine.

According to a 1 a.m. Facebook post from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, evacuations were lifted for residents below Rifle Falls State Park along state Highway 325, and were later lifted for areas above the Falls.

An evacuation site was established at Rifle High School.