New data shows about 1 in 4 mental-health ER visits in Colorado are by children

SEEKING HELP

If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, there are resources available locally and nationally.

Colorado Crisis Services is a free, 24-hour organization that helps with mental health, substance abuse or emotional help. Confidential services are available at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Reach them online at coloradocrisisservices.org.

Aspen Hope Center provides a free, 24-hour confidential Hopeline for anyone who needs help or is in a crisis. Reach the crisis line at 970-925-5858 (Aspen) or 970-306-4673 (Eagle River Valley).

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 24/7 support line available by calling 1-800-273-8255