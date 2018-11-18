NEW: CU fires football coach Mike MacIntyre after nearly six seasons

The University of Colorado has fired football coach Mike MacIntyre after almost six seasons, the school announced Sunday morning.

MacIntyre, who was hired in 2013 and was the 2016 national coach of the year who led the Buffs to the Pac-12 championship game, went 30-44 at CU and 5-6 this season. He'll be owed a buyout of $10.3 million — the amount remaining on his contract — but if he obtains employment as a college head coach or coach in the NFL, that amount will be reduced.

"I want to thank Mike for six seasons of hard work and dedication to the program, both on and off the field," CU athletic director Rick George said. "There's no doubt that the 2016 season was magical, and it appeared we were headed back to taking our place among the nation's elite. However, analyzing the direction of the program over the last two years, I felt this is the necessary time to make a change."

Saturday, the Buffs lost at home again, 30-7, to Utah, marking their sixth straight defeat after beginning the season 5-0. An interim coach is yet to be named.

"There are always rumors in this business," MacInytre said after the Utes loss on Saturday. "The thing about this business that's tough is that when you do good, everybody's asking, 'Why are you leaving?' So they get mad at you when you're leaving. So I could've left (here for) three good places, and I stayed."

