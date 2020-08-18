New COVID-19 cases fall for 3rd week in Colorado, but officials urge caution as Labor Day approaches

New COVID-19 cases fell for a third week in Colorado, but state officials urged caution ahead of a holiday weekend and the start of the school year.

Colorado confirmed 2,069 new cases of the novel coronavirus last week. New cases have fallen nearly by half since late July, but still are above the low point hit in mid-June.

That the number of new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive both are falling is a good sign, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement. An average of 2.2% of coronavirus tests were positive over the last three days, which was the lowest level since the state began tracking this spring.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to decline gradually statewide, as they have since peaking at 275 in late July. As of Monday afternoon, 163 people were in hospitals because of COVID-19. A total of 6,739 people with the virus have been hospitalized since March.

But it’s still important that people continue taking precautions to prevent another resurgence, the statement said.

Read the full story from The Denver Post.