New coffee table book on history of Aspen features graphics, postcards

Susan Dalton will be speaking about her new coffee table book at Explore Booksellers on Saturday.

The history of a place doesn’t change, but the way people present the facts often does, and “Aspen Journey: Past to Present” is a lovely example of blending story with historical photos, artwork, illustrations, and postcards.

Author Susan Dalton intended to write about Aspen to complete her series, “Silver Past and Golden Future,” which depicts the histories of Denver, Telluride, and Durango. But as she delved into Aspen’s history, she realized the town’s story is so extensive that the book warranted its own identity.

“Aspen’s history is so unique and so fascinating, (even more) than even Denver, that I felt it deserved its own title,” she said.

At first, she backed away from the project because she’s not a native Aspenite. Then she met Judy Haas, who ultimately edited the book. Born in 1953, she lived in Aspen for 55 years before moving to Telluride, where Dalton lives.

“With Judy, I had the backstage pass to Aspen,” she said. “I felt that I needed that kind of authenticity to really write a book about Aspen.”





The two will visit Aspen and talk about the book at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Explore Booksellers.

“So many ideas came out of the machine of Aspen,” Haas said. “People … in Aspen changed the genre of the creative arts that they were involved with. It was a captivating and forward-thinking community. We just had a lot of opportunity. It was a very, very special place to grow up.”

In fact, Edward Abbey was the guest speaker at Haas’ high school graduation.

She helped ensure Dalton’s accuracy as Dalton wrote stories throughout the eight chapters. The sections cover the Utes inhabiting the land, the mining boom and bust, the 10th Mountain Division’s influence and origins of the ski industry, “the Aspen Idea,” including the Paepcke’s cultural influence, the town’s “outlaw spirit,” including the clash of real-estate developers, ski bums, and the likes of Hunter Thompson, as well as Aspen as it stands now.

The Aspen Historical Society became essential in researching the book, offering more than 11,000 archived photos.

“There are so many images available at the Aspen Historical Society. It was hard to pick images that best illustrated the story that we were telling,” Dalton said.

It took about 15 months to complete the book, which includes 16 postcards in eight different areas that act as little tactile surprises readers pull out of envelopes.

“What I got from doing all the research is an understanding of what a special place Aspen was because of (influences like) the 10th Mountain Division and the Paepckes, and I don’t know that most tourists who book a trip to Aspen know that,” she said.

Haas pointed out that Aspen receives a lot of negativity because it’s so expensive, so she chose to offer another perspective.

“I wanted to make this a book that’s positive about the history of Aspen and how it could be an example of a society that is doing good things in the world,” she said. “It’s very artistic in presentation. The graphic layout is so well done. It’s beautiful.”

The 164-page oversized book invites readers to flip through pages and pour over images or read it from cover to cover. Either way, it brings Aspen’s rich history to life.

“Aspen has a magical reputation. It has magical snow. It has culture, it has art,” Dalton said. “I think (this book) is the most significant history that’s been written on Aspen in 20 years. It’s more complete.”