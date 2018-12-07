New charges filed against Basalt couple

More charges were filed this week against a Basalt couple who fled Colorado this fall after the man was charged with bike theft and the woman was arrested for drug possession.

David Thompson, 39, and Elizabeth Sullivan, 33, were each charged Thursday with felony identity theft and misdemeanor theft related to a credit card stolen from a woman's car parked in Eagle County in August, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

The card's owner said she didn't notice the card had been stolen until she received her statement in September and noticed numerous charges she didn't make, the affidavit states. The charges include Roaring Fork Transportation Authority passes, items from an adult store in Grand Junction and purchases at Taco Bell, McDonald's and Target.

Thompson was initially charged in September with two counts of felony theft after police discovered two stolen mountain bikes at the apartment complex where he lived with Sullivan. Sullivan was charged with possession of methamphetamine after police found the drug in her home.

Both were arrested Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif., and Thompson was extradited back to Aspen. Sullivan returned to Colorado after being released from jail in California, but was arrested again after running from Basalt police at her apartment.