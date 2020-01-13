New Castle man ID’d as person killed by police Saturday on Interstate 70

A Colorado Department of Transportation worker stands watch during detour route traffic control on U.S. Highway 6 Saturday afternoon, after police closed Interstate 70 in both directions during the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Matthew Bennett / Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A New Castle Police Officer shot and killed a man who “allegedly brandished a weapon” Saturday after he fled the scene of an attempted robbery in Glenwood Springs, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday.

Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire identified the man as Eric Reynolds, 43, a New Castle resident.

The autopsy conducted Monday showed that Reynolds was shot multiple times, but Glassmire declined to say how many gunshot wounds there were.

“The autopsy did reveal there were multiple gunshot wounds. However, only one gunshot wound was fatal,” Glassmire said in a statement.

According to Garfield County Sheriff’s spokesman Walt Stowe, Reynolds had fled the El Azteca store in West Glenwood Springs after an attempted robbery around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Based on information gathered by Glenwood Springs Police officers, who responded to the reported robbery at El Azteca, law enforcement located the suspect’s car traveling west on Interstate 70, and tried to stop the vehicle.

The man fled that traffic stop, and New Castle Police picked up the pursuit of the vehicle. At some point, the suspect vehicle began traveling against the flow of traffic, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

“The pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-70,” Stowe said in a statement. “He ultimately lost control and crashed.”

Reynolds attempted to flee “and allegedly brandished a weapon,” Stowe said.

“The suspect, who refused to obey officer commands, was ultimately shot by New Castle Police officers,” Stowe said.

Reynolds “was treated at the scene and unfortunately was pronounced deceased a short time afterward,” New Castle Police Chief Tony Pagni said in a statement.

A woman who was with the male suspect surrendered without incident, Stowe said.

Two New Castle Police officers are on administrative leave following the incident, Pagni said, but one officer will return to duty soon.

I-70 was closed for several hours during the incident, and traffic was diverted to U.S. Highway 6 between the New Castle and Canyon Creek exits.

The inter-agency 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team, which looks into fatal shootings involving law enforcement within the district, has opened an investigation into the incident.

