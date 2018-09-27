New Carbondale business celebrates history of skiing

Cost: Free and open to the public

Location: 1676 Catherine Store Road in Carbondale (the Mini Storage Facility near the rodeo grounds- follow the balloons)

IF YOU GO:

Carbondale’s newest business will celebrate its grand opening Thursday.

Vintage Ski World will open the doors to a fully stocked warehouse, boasting a vintage collection of skis, boots, poles, posters, memorabilia, clothing, and more. There will be food, drinks, and live music, with an “old school” ski song sing-along.

“I have been building this awesome collection of skiing memorabilia for over 30 years,” according to owner and founder Richard Allen. “Now I want to share it with local snow sports enthusiasts here in the Roaring Fork Valley, one of the cradles of the Colorado ski industry.”

Allen said that growing his inventory over the past couple decades was a “labor of love.”

“If you have any fondness for the sport, you will be blown away by traveling back in time in the Vintage Ski World warehouse,” he said.