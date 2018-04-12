New backcountry ‘hut’ coming to Summit County next winter can sleep 14 and has a sauna

Summit County will have a new backcountry hut next winter, the fifth in the Summit Huts Association network and the first new building in two decades.

Summit Huts plans to begin construction next month on a 2,090-square-foot hut at 11,445 feet on the northern side of Bald Mountain, one of the most prominent peaks in the county. Called the Sisters Cabin, the winter-only hut will sleep 14 guests. It will be heated by a wood stove in the main living area, with electricity coming from an array of solar panels. There will be a wood-fired sauna and two indoor bathrooms.

The journey on skis or snowshoes from the Breckenridge trailhead to the hut will be about 3.5 miles with an elevation gain of about 1,800 feet.

The other Summit huts are Janet’s (1991), Francie’s (1995), the Section House (1997) and Ken’s Cabin (1998). The Sturm Family Foundation is donating up to $1 million to build the hut. The Sisters Cabin name honors the backcountry bonds Sue Sturm has developed with dear friends.

Read more from The Denver Post.