New bachelor’s degree program for CMC; trustees OK $5-per-credit tuition increase

Colorado Mountain College students will have another bachelor’s degree option starting in the fall, but it will cost a bit more to get that and other degrees.

The addition of a bachelor of arts in human services — the college’s seventh bachelor’s degree program — and a $5-per-credit-hour increase in Colorado resident tuition rates for the 2022-23 academic year were the big decisions to come out of a video conference meeting of the CMC board of trustees on Tuesday.

Trustees unanimously approved the addition of the human services degree, including three related minor fields in behavioral studies, addictions and psychology.

The need for the degree followed a two-year feasibility study that explored regional and national demand for mental and behavioral health professionals, CMC officials said in a news release Wednesday.

“This new degree aims to meet the tsunami of need for mental health and addiction support in our mountain communities,” Anne Moll, dean of CMC’s School of Humanities, Social Science, Sustainability and Education, said in the release.





“Graduates will be in very high demand for a wide range of well-paying behavioral support positions and will be prepared to enroll in graduate-level programs in psychology, social work, counseling, addictions, behavioral and public health,” she said.

According to the release, jobs associated with a bachelor’s degree in human services can include, but are not limited to, mental health and addiction recovery, law enforcement/parole officer, child advocacy and family support services.

Currently in Colorado, there are over 8,200 jobs open in these fields, the release states.

The new bachelor’s degree program still needs the approval of the state of Colorado and the Higher Learning Commission, CMC’s accrediting body.

CMC already offers bachelor’s degrees in business administration, sustainability studies, ecosystem science and stewardship, education, nursing, and leadership and management.

Students should be able to begin enrolling in the human services degree program in the fall of 2022, the release states.

Tuition rates and fees going up

Trustees also voted unanimously Tuesday to increase tuition for 2022-23 by $5 per credit hour for all Colorado and in-district categories. Tuition for nonresident students will see a $14 increase.

The new tuition rates for 2022-23 will be $95 per credit for in-district students, $185 per credit for service-area students, $195 per credit for in-state students and $480 per credit for nonresident students, according to the release.

The release notes that other colleges have not yet announced their tuition rates for next year, but CMC administrators expect that the special district college will continue to have among the most affordable tuition and fees in the state and the nation.

Trustees also unanimously approved fee increases in culinary, ecosystem science and law enforcement training courses, as well as a new fee for the new EMT-Advanced offering.