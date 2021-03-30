New Aspen-Pitkin County airport director to start in May

Pitkin County hired a new airport director Tuesday to replace John Kinney, who retired in July, according to a news release.

Dan Bartholomew was selected by Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock after a national search and interview process that included input from committee members who helped come up with the airport’s vision plan, county commissioners and airport and county staff, according to the release.

Bartholomew has nearly 25 years of airport management experience, which includes stints with his airport consulting company, Airport Solutions in Troutdale, Oregon, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority and with the Broward County Aviation Department that oversees the Ft. Lauderdale and North Perry airports in Florida. He also worked for the City of Aurora as a planning supervisor and manager of planning data services, the release states.

“As aviation director, Dan will bring his expertise in community relations, capital planning and airport leadership to the ASE team and will support the community, county and the BOCC as they collectively take the BOCC-approved Common Ground recommendations to the next phase of the process,” according to the news release.

Those recommendations came as the result of an 18-month, citizen-driven process to come up with a vision for a new airport facility that will replace the current facility.

Bartholomew is set to begin his new job in May.