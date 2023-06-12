New Aspen City Council works to understand one another

Bill Guth, left, sits with Sam Rose prior to both being sworn in as the newest members of the Aspen City Council.

Tuesday evening’s reading of new goals divulged two big issues for the Aspen City Council.

One, a sleepless night for Councilman Ward Hauenstein due to Councilman Bill Guth’s comments about environmental priorities in last week’s council work session.

“Something deeply concerned me. I thought about it a lot. And I don’t know how to bring it up. And it’s really a three-part question for you, Bill, because of a comment you made about environment and funding of environmental incentives,” said Hauenstein.

“I’m looking for a clarification from you, Bill, because I lost a night’s sleep over being concerned about your comment funding the environmental initiatives. It’s really important to me to get an understanding of what your mindset is on that.”

Guth’s response: “Number one, do I believe in global climate change? Yes. Number two, do I think that local governments have a role in addressing that? Yes, to a certain extent, particularly with efforts that are not virtue signaling efforts.”





He added, “Focusing on tangible, result-driven initiatives makes a lot more sense to me than virtue signaling efforts. And number three needs a lot of context. This was in specific regard to the composting initiative.”

Guth was referencing the 70-30 split of the short-term-rental tax revenue and how that 30% percent should be spent.

“And my recollection in that you said that all the money should be spent on infrastructure, and that it would be irresponsible to spend it on environmental initiatives. You’re right,” said Guth.

Hauenstein did hear correctly.

“I still believe it is irresponsible to not allocate the money 100 percent towards capital infrastructure needs because of how great the needs are there and that those needs outweigh the needs or desires elsewhere,” said Guth.

He was originally impressed with his first retreat session. It all seemed rosy after the encampment for the annual workday at the Aspen Firehouse.

“It was a great experience,” Guth said. “Everyone had an opportunity to voice their goals. I’m excited to have the following as top goals: improvement of customer service (including major building permitting process improvements), enhancing community fabric/health (including a food hall at the Armory), and traffic/mobility improvements.

Second, Guth will need to email City Council his preferred language for two resolutions about workforce housing and customer service that he was not satisfied with per the language.

His issues: “I have semantic related questions. But in Section 2 affordable housing, the term workforce is not used in there anywhere. And I think that is a critical word that I would appreciate having incorporated somewhere within there.”

He added, “I do not believe in an exclusively community-based housing program, I believe that our workforce needs to be prioritized and has to be prioritized for this to be an effective program. I think that’s a critical semantic change that I would like to make.”

The other issue: The word “customer” is missing.

“The city of Aspen will continuously improve services and processes with our customers in mind,” Guth said. “I think customer service together has a strong meaning that’s missing. This is not as critical to me as the housing section.”

Language will need to be rewritten before the goals are approved by the City Council.

The other first-time councilman, Sam Rose, said, “I think our council retreat went really well and we accomplished what we set out to accomplish. We all discussed our goals and priorities and through that we established three primary goals and three secondary goals.”

“It went smoother than I was anticipating,” veteran Councilman John Doyle agreed. “The new council got to know each other better, as well as learning more about what we each feel, is most important for our community.”

“Most of what I brought up was put into the goals other than unleashing the Wheeler RETT arts fund for more and higher dollar uses,” Rose said. “Otherwise, I believe we have a good roadmap and framework to work with for the next two years and beyond.”

“It was a very productive advance, not retreat,” Doyle said, “and I’m really excited about our new council’s goals for the next two years.”

A retreat veteran, Mayor Torre, said, “It was a great opportunity for the five of us, along with management level staff, to get together and just talk about how we feel about Aspen and where we’re going and what our values and goals are. I want to thank Ron LeBlanc, who was facilitating and of course, Sara Ott.”