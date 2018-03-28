NEW: 72-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge after hitting tree

The Summit County Sheriff's office has confirmed a 72-year-old skier died at 3:55 p.m. Friday after hitting a tree at Breckenridge.

The sheriff released the following statement Wednesday:

"On March 23, 2018 at approximately 3:55 p.m. the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a skier that collided with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 9. The skier was transported to the Breckenridge Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead. No information about the identity of the skier is being released until notification to the next of kin has been made. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation."

The Summit County coroner's office has confirmed the name of the deceased as 72-year-old George Constantine of Denver. Coroner Regan Wood released the following statement:

"The decedent is George Constantine, age 72, from Denver. He was helmeted at the time of the incident. He collided with a tree while skiing and died of exsanguination due to blunt force trauma injuries."

