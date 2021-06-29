NeuroSpa Aspen brings a holistic approach to aesthetic services

The NeuroSpa aesthetic team includes Dr. Brooke Allen, Medical Director, David Applebaum, MD, Carly Stillman, PA-C, Lara Kroepsch, PA-C and our Medical Aestheticians, Ashley Vater, Nicole Popp, Alison Birkenfeld, Casey Fisher, Lee Ann Vold, and Jayme Sewell. (Photo courtesy of NeuroSpa)

Aspen has a new brain and body wellness center called NeuroSpa Aspen, located at the corner of Main and Galena St. The sister and flagship NeuroSpa Willits opened in 2018, and has been wildly successful in offering clients a novel brain and body experience.

Dr. Brooke Allen, founder of NeuroSpa, specializes in both Neurology and Aesthetics. For both practices, she and her team utilize holistic modalities including meditation, breathwork, massage, aromatherapy, neurofeedback and nutrition counseling, in addition to more standard medical and aesthetic practices.

A graduate of the University of Colorado’s Anschutz residency program, Allen is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in the field of Neurology and board certified by the American Academy of Procedural Medicine with a Specialty in Aesthetics.

A unique treatment experience

Allen said NeuroSpa’s new Aspen location is an opportunity for upvalley residents and visitors to experience the cutting edge in medical aesthetics and holistic care, while the larger Willits office will continue to be the center for Allen’s clinical neurology focus – including treatments for migraines, epilepsy and head injuries, as well as conducting research on Alzheimer’s Disease. Both locations, she notes, provide an unconventional atmosphere and approach compared to other more traditional treatment centers.

“I have always wanted to create a medical office that didn’t feel medical,” she said. “Our Willits location has massage tables rather than medical tables with crispy, noisy paper. The chairs are comfortable. The ambience is magical. We have worked intentionally with artists to create a certain flow of emotions as one moves throughout the space, much like an art gallery.”

The new NeuroSpa Aspen location is at 426 E. Main St. #1A. (Photo courtesy of NeuroSpa)

NeuroSpa has four medical providers who perform neuromodulator injections (Botox, Xeomin, Dysport), dermal filler injections (Juvederm, Radiesse, Restylane, Belotero and Sculptra), Kybella injections and PDO thread lifts. David J. Applebaum, M.D., FACS, a plastic surgeon and master injector who has been in private practice in Boca Raton, Fla. since 1991, also recently joined the NeuroSpa team. The medical aesthetics team at NeuroSpa also performs laser treatments, radiofrequency microneedling, specialized facial treatments, body contouring, and general esthetic services such as waxing, dermaplaning, eyelash extensions, and brow bar.

One of the signature services at NeuroSpa is a meditation/relaxation session with a portable brain entrainment device that can detect and detail clients’ own brain wave patterns. Similar to an electroencephalogram (EEG), this headband-like device gives real-time feedback as to just how relaxed or stimulated they are during the session. Those who reach a true state of “calm” during their session will hear birds singing. After each session, clients can see a report of their experience (complete with the number of birds that chirped).

Throughout the spa, journals are available for quiet reflection of emotions, and the signature NeuroSpa aromatherapy blend infuses the spa’s nature-like setting, allowing clients to slowly unwind their brain and body. Another signature experience is the Meditation Spa where clients can relax near a nature-inspired moving wall while sipping Brain Health tea promoted by the spa. All of these “extra” experiences are complimentary.

The expert team behind NeuroSpa

But, as Allen says, the best part of NeuroSpa is the team. “At NeuroSpa Aspen and Willits, we have cultivated an environment of female empowerment in the workplace, including autonomy and work-life balance. That success has led to the acquisition of the most sought-after medical spa team in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Alison Birkenfeld and Casey Fisher, both master medical aestheticians at NeuroSpa, have experience working with plastic surgeons early in their careers and later worked together at Aspen Dermatology, ultimately growing their aesthetics expertise over two decades. Both Birkenfeld and Fisher were thrilled to join NeuroSpa in 2021, and are among the most trusted aestheticians in the Valley. “From the day they joined the practice, their schedules have been booked solid,” Dr. Allen said. “They both have quite a following.”

Nicole Popp, a local medical aesthetics leader since 2001, also has expertise in permanent cosmetics. Allen said Popp is a “true artist.” Popp joined NeuroSpa in 2019, and describes her own experience as one that promotes artistic license and creativity as she finds the best aesthetic solutions for her clients.

“At NeuroSpa, we are given the freedom to do what we love and do it really well,” Popp said. “The environment is extremely supportive.”

Ashley Soucie Vater, a longtime local, is one of NeuroSpa’s original aestheticians and part of the reason NeuroSpa was started in the first place. Allen so appreciated Vater’s work ethic and skill set that when Vater announced she was planning to leave the practice to pursue aesthetics training, Dr. Allen insisted they start a spa in-house.

Vater now has a regular following and brings to NeuroSpa her special skills in medical skincare consultation, acne treatments, microneedling, customized facials and peels, laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, Clear & Brilliant Laser and radiofrequency microneedling with Morpheus8.

One of the most recent additions to the NeuroSpa team is Lee Ann Vold, who practices medical aesthetics and also has an extensive background in massage therapy, allowing her to approach her clients with both technical knowledge and a relaxing and soothing touch. For clients seeking massage work, Lee Ann incorporates a variety of modalities such as therapeutic, deep tissue, sports, stretching, and pre-natal to create a customized experience for the needs and well-being of her clients.

NeuroSpa is also pleased to welcome Jayme Sewell, an aesthetician who will soon be offering functional nutrition counseling as part of her practice in 2021, after completing her training at the Nutritional Therapy Association of Washington state. Jayme, whose expertise in clinical skincare is rounded out with a holistic approach to health and wellness, looks at the functional health of the whole body as it relates to healthy skin.

NeuroSpa also partners with several local specialists to provide breathwork training, mental health services, and vestibular/balance work.

According to Allen, both NeuroSpa Aspen and NeuroSpa Willits offer cutting edge medical spa technology, advanced aesthetic expertise and a brain and body experience not found in any other facility in the Roaring Fork Valley. This is by design. In fact, everything at NeuroSpa is intentional; the art, the music, the aromatherapy, the tea – and even your brain’s personal journey while you are there.