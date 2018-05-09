Nearly 280 marijuana stores in Colorado suggested cannabis for pregnancy-related nausea, new study shows; health officials urge opposite

Should women suffering from morning sickness during pregnancy use marijuana to control their nausea?

Colorado health experts, regulatory officials and even industry advocates have consistently answered no, and they've backed that message up with studies, public service announcements and warning labels on cannabis packaging.

But a new study by doctors at Denver Health and the University of Colorado School of Medicine reports that, when asked for advice on mixing pot and pregnancy, employees at an overwhelming majority of stores in Colorado will say that it's OK. And fewer than a third of those stores will recommend that a pregnant woman consult with a doctor about cannabis use — unless they are prompted to.

"It was surprising and concerning to us because there are data that suggest exposure to cannabis can be harmful to a developing fetus," said Dr. Torri Metz, the study's lead researcher.

Dr. Larry Wolk, a pediatrician and executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, said the findings are concerning — especially considering how much work has gone into discouraging marijuana use during pregnancy.

