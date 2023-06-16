NBA stars Melo, McCollum lead Food & Wine panel discussing their foray into winemaking

Former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, who began his career with the Denver Nuggets, takes part in a panel discussion on wine during the Food & Wine Classic on Friday inside the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

CJ McCollum’s journey to the wine world was nothing more than a pursuit of happiness. The basketball star, who currently plays for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, found something special when walking among the grapes on an Oregon vineyard.

“Success for me in this industry now is joy, happiness, and peace,” he said Friday from Aspen. “Being at a vineyard, it brought me peace. It brought me joy. It brought me tranquility. I lead a very fast life like most of us up here, where it’s sports, it’s appearances. There is always something going on. So when I was able to be in a place where my cell service didn’t work and unwind and relax, that made me happy.”

There has been a movement in recent years of NBA players like McCollum diving headfirst into winemaking. Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, who won a couple of titles together with the Miami Heat, are probably at the top of the list of newly-minted wine connoisseurs.

The next group includes players like McCollum, Channing Frye, and Carmelo Anthony. All three were in Aspen on Friday where they took part in a panel discussion, moderated by McCollum, as part of the Food & Wine Classic. Held inside the Wheeler Opera House, this was one of the few events that was also open to the public to attend.

Naturally, Anthony was the centerpiece of the group, as the former University of Syracuse star began his career with the Denver Nuggets before a 2011 trade to the New York Knicks. Despite the Nuggets recently winning their first NBA championship in 47 years in the league, the athletes stuck to talking about wine during Friday’s panel, although there were a few jabs toward both McCollum and Anthony from Frye for never having won an NBA title. Frye was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ championship team in 2016 led by James.





From left, Hunter Lewis, CJ McCollum, Ashley Combs, and Carmelo Anthony pose for a photo following a Food & Wine Classic panel discussion on Friday inside the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

“The journey of us where we started at five, six, seven years ago, to where we at right now, that is success for me,” Anthony said. “We won already. We put the groundwork I; we established ourselves in this industry.”

The six-person panel led by McCollum included the players’ female business partners. They all talked about being Black in an industry predominantly controlled by older, white men and how they hope to change the rules of the game going forward.

Tiquette Bramlett is the VP of Frye’s company, Chosen Family Wines, and is among the first Black women to lead a winery in this country. Ashley Combs, a sports marketing professional who works closely with McCollum, also works for his wine company, McCollum Heritage 91. Asani Swann, a noted television and film producer, is Anthony’s longtime business manager and helped him create his wine company, VII(N) The Seventh Estate.

“Wine is its own language. We don’t speak full wine. But we understand it,” Frye said. “When you have all these different perspectives coming into this area, it’s only going to make the wine industry better. Because people are going to come at it from a different angle and come at it with passion we may have never seen before.”

Even though McCollum’s basketball career continues, wine is pulling him down a path maybe even he didn’t expect. His company is based out of Oregon — he had long been a standout for the Portland Trail Blazers before his trade — and sees the wine industry as something that can accommodate a new crowd despite the challenges.

“Drinking wine makes me happy. Pouring wine makes me happy. Tasting wine in a barrel makes me happy. Talking through prices doesn’t always make me happy,” he joked. “The good outweighs the bad in this field and this path for me, and that’s why I think I’ll be successful. That’s why I’ve been successful. Because it’s bringing me peace, joy, and happiness.”

