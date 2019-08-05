National Night Out in Basalt to honor Lake Christine Fire crews

The damage caused by the Lake Christine Fire was clearly visible during the National Night Out event in August 2018 at Triangle Park in Willits.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The annual National Night Out to support and grow the relationships between community and police will be celebrated Tuesday in Basalt with events at Triangle Park in Willits.

With the Lake Christine Fire a year removed, first-responders and others from local agencies that helped fight the fire will be onhand and recognized for their efforts, especially during the first two days of the fire. At one point, more than 500 firefighters from across the country were on scene to fight the wildfire which started July 3, 2018, destroyed three homes and burned more than 12,500 acres.

Tuesday night’s events will be hosted by the Basalt Police Department, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The events runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and there will be music, free food and activities for children. The family-friendly event also will showcase the different emergency vehicles, including police cars, fire trucks and more.

Since parking in the area is limited, people are encouraged to walk, bike or ride a bus. For more information, go to basaltchamber.org or the Basalt Police Department’s Facebook page.