National Forest Foundation establishes special fund to help with Grizzly Creek Fire restoration efforts

A charred area along the concrete path that accesses the Hanging Lake trailhead in Glenwood Canyon.

Peter Baumann/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) has established the new White River National Forest Restoration Fund where donations can be made to support restoration efforts on the forest, including the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area in Glenwood Canyon.

The NFF is the U.S. Forest Service’s congressionally designated partner that can solicit funds to support public lands restoration and maintenance efforts.

The Grizzly Creek Fire began on Aug. 10 in and above the Colorado River canyon, and has since grown to more than 32,000 acres.

“It has changed the landscape of the White River National Forest and severely impacted parts of one of Colorado’s beloved natural sites, Glenwood Canyon,” notes a Tuesday press release from the White River National Forest. “A geologic wonder of the American West, the canyon is a vital transportation corridor and provides essential economic, cultural, recreational and scenic values to millions of users.

“Restoration in the canyon and adjacent areas impacted by the fire is critical to local communities who steward these lands, as well as the small businesses and industries that rely on tourism, recreation and healthy landscapes.”

Donated funds will be made available to the White River National Forest and its partners to implement a variety of projects that will be identified to help restore the landscape, including infrastructure for public access in areas including the Grizzly and No Name creek trails, and the Hanging Lake area.

A separate fund for rehabilitation and safety measures specific to the Hanging Lake Trail, which is operated on a reservation and permit system through Glenwood Springs Tourism and H2O Ventures, has also been established.

The White River National Forest expects restoration work to begin in 2021 after the fire is out and restoration needs are identified.

More information can be found on the White River National Forest Restoration Fund webpage.