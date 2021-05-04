National Day of Prayer takes place Thursday at Paepcke Park
Local contingent to observe 70th annual iteration with prayers for country
A local contingent plans to observe the 70th annual National Day of Prayer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Paepcke Park in Aspen.
Aspenites Pam and John Fisher are organizing this year’s local event, which will take place rain or shine. Attendees can stay for the duration of the event or just join in when they have time.
“There have been years when we had to shovel our way in,” Pam Fisher said. In the event of inclement weather, participants will meet under the shelter of the gazebo in the park.
Fisher estimated that the Aspen iteration of the event has been at Paepke Park almost continuously for nearly two decades. She said she expects 10 to 25 people to participate.
“We just don’t want to give up on it,” Fisher said.
The event invites people of all faiths to participate, but programming is based on Christian teachings and ideas. Annual observance of the day was first formalized in 1952 under President Harry Truman.
The National Day of Prayer focuses on seven “centers of influence,” including government, military, media, business, education, church and family, according to a website dedicated to the day. Participants can pray for “whatever is on their heart,” Fisher said.
“I want it to be peaceful,” she said. “I want people to care about one another.”
