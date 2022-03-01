Nathaniel Rateliff to headline free Aspen Skiing Co. concert

Nathaniel Rateliff photographed performing at the 2017 Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience. (Aspen Times file)



The Aspen Skiing Co.’s free Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series will return to Aspen and Snowmass Village this month and will include an April 2 performance by Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats in downtown Aspen.

The concerts, announced Tuesday, mark the return of the Hi-Fi series after a pandemic hiatus. They are the centerpiece of the 22nd annual Spring Jam festivities, running March 25 through April 3.

The California Honeydrops will play gondola plaza on Aspen Mountain on Friday, March 25, followed by the Sea Billies on Saturday, March 26. The Johnny Cash cover band Cash’d Out will play Snowmass Base Village on April 8.

Rateliff’s April 2 show will take place at Paradise Corner on closed streets for the traditional spring break Core Party. It precedes a two-night run for Rateliff and his band at Belly Up (tickets for those shows, ranging from $135 to $325, go on sale March 5).

On-mountain Spring Jam events for 2022 include the new KickAspen Night Skiing on Ajax on March 25 and 26, for which the Little Nell lift will run from 7-10 p.m. Skico is charging $7.50 for the night skiing — regardless of season pass status — with proceeds donated to its employee-led Environment Foundation and Caring for Community Fund. Tickets will go on sale at a later date, according to the announcement.





Additional events include the return of the Banked Slalom competition on Snowmass, Terrain Park Boot Camp, Mountain Challenge and 4 MTN Mission, which has teams competing across the four mountains for a scavenger hunt and race.