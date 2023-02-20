Natalie Bloomingdale brings The SIL to Aspen this week

Natalie Bloomingdale founded The SIL to represent emerging designers and female-founded companies. She's hosting a trunk show in Aspen this week.

When Natalie Bloomingdale launched The SIL in 2017, it was a passion project intended to help clients neglected by the fashion industry.

“My PR company represented a lot of female brands, young brands and emerging talent,” she said. “It was disheartening to see some of these creative and talented designers not get the level of exposure I thought they deserved because of the rise of affiliate marketing. “

In the early days, The SIL, an acronym for “Stuff I Love,” was an incubator for mostly female emerging designers looking for representation in the industry. It has since grown into an online cult shopping destination for those looking for high-quality fashion that can’t be found elsewhere.

“We’re a platform for independent fashion designers,” she said. “I’m really marching to the beat of my own drum by design, I wanted to keep it individualized and independent.”

To that end, Bloomingdale has rejected participating in any affiliate marketing, which she acknowleged “has probably slowed growth” since there is no commission structure, no incentive for influencers or media outlets to promote the site.





But that hasn’t stopped The SIL, which now carries 27 unique designers, from growing in popularity.

Bloomingdale credited her clientele for the company’s success, emphasizing how supportive they have been and how they are “hungry” for what she presents because what’s on The SIL is really only available on The SIL. “That’s really our key differentiator,” she said.

Female-founded ZAZI Vintage, which will be available at The SIL trunk show, partners with the UN Ethical Fashion Initiative. The initiative creates and strengthens social enterprises in emerging economies by connecting them globally.

Because of her unique business model, the designers featured on The SIL often produce one-of-a-kind capsules and capsule pieces exclusive to them.

“There’s no mass production here,” she reiterated.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Bloomingdale and her team will host a trunk show at a private home in downtown Aspen featuring a handful of designers ranging from customizable made-to-order to vintage and ready to wear.

According to Bloomingdale, the designers will be sending special pieces to Aspen that have never been sold elsewhere for the two-day event.

Highlights include Keehn Deutch, who will be showing their newest collection and taking custom orders, as well as ikat coats from ZAZI Vintage, furs from Chasseur NYC, and cashmere womenswear from Margaret Birdseye.

Margaret Birdseye will bring California cool cashmere sweaters to The SIL trunk show Wednesday and Thursday in Aspen.

The trunk show will also feature handbags from Los Angeles-based celebrity favorite Tyler Ellis and New York based jewelry line Of Rare Origin.

“I’ve always flirted with the idea of somehow doing something in Aspen, it’s such a great market,” Bloomingdale said. “I thought what a perfect opportunity to highlight all theses brands that were started by wonderful girl bosses. I’d love it if more people supported them.”

Jane Pendry-designed Dovima Paris will be available at The SIL Trunk show this week.

