‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ wins Aspen Filmfest audience award

‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ (Courtesy Aspen Film)



The documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” has won the Audience Award for the 42nd annual Aspen Filmfest, festival organizers announced Friday.

The film was directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen (“RBG”) and profiles the groundbreaking civil rights activist, attorney and priest Pauli Murray. The film made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 1.

Aspen Film first showcased the film virtually in June as part of its Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentary and Dialogues series, co-presented by the Aspen Institute’s Arts Program. The response was strong enough to bring it back for Filmfest.

The festival also awarded an Audience Special Mention to “Bernstein’s Wall,” the documentary about conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein’s legacy in social activism.

The festival ran from Sept. 21-26 and showcased a total of 15 fall films including local filmmaker Dirk Braun’s “Flying Boat” and prominent awards season releases like “Spencer” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”





“The response to Aspen’s 42nd Filmfest was a resounding success despite navigating COVID protocols, restrictions and audience safety,” Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in the announcement. “This year, two meaningful, socially conscious, biographical documentaries took our Audience Award and Audience Special Mention Award — ‘My Name is Pauli Murray’ and ‘Bernstein’s Wall,’ respectively. Aspen audiences certainly appreciate leaders who are independent by nature, fostering equality and social justice.”