Music Fest breaks out Aspen’s inaugural Community Pride Party

Aspen Ski Co. marketing employees celebrate Aspen Gay Ski week in 2019. This year, Aspen will celebrate June Pride for the first time with AMFS hosting its inaugural Community Pride Party.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times file photo

Though Aspen is home to the oldest and largest Gay Ski Week celebration, in June when the rest of the world celebrates Pride Month, Aspen’s queer scene has been a little quiet. But this year, for the first time, Aspen Music Festival and School will host its inaugural Community Pride Party.

The Pride Month celebration, open to the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike, will take place at the David Karetsky Music Lawn on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. It will feature an ice cream bar, lawn games facilitated by public health advocate and drag queen Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe, a performance by the Mister Sisters, community partner booths, and a “Drag Closet” hosted by the Roaring Divas.

According to AMFS Executive Assistant to the President Daniel Benavent, who also serves as the staff liaison for the committee, the event will be the first Pride celebration for many attendees, particularly for international students.

“I want them to understand that it’s a place of safety, first of all, but it’s a place where they are accepted,” he said. “We have this incredible gift of being able to celebrate our freedom, which not everyone everywhere does.”

The event is a product of AMFS’ Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access committee, which was founded in 2020 in response to the racial reckoning across America.





“We have the resources to do this sort of thing,” Benavent said. “And I think expression and freedom of expression runs parallel to artistic expression.”

As part of IDEA’s work, the committee conducted a demographic survey among faculty, seasonal staff, students, and regular staff. According to him, they found that there was a high LGBTQ+ and non-binary constituency among the AMFS community.

“As a member of the LGBT community myself, I just thought it’s really important that we make sure everyone feels welcome when they get here and understands that Aspen is a welcoming place,” he said.

Despite the sizable queer community in Aspen, there is a lack of events celebrating the community. According to Dr. Zackarina, queer representation is important in order to enable people to feel comfortable with their identities, as well as to teach acceptance to people outside the LGBTQ+ community.

“Representation is so important because it lets people know that their identity is valid, that there’s a community that loves and accepts them,” she said.

Hosting and supporting Pride events in Aspen can help send a message of belonging and solidarity to the queer community.

“No one should have to leave a community that they love and feel good and want to stay in because they don’t have community,” Dr. Zackarina said. “To be able to come in and help support that and help facilitate that community growth and development is really important because then once that representation starts to come in, once people start to see that there’s other queer people that are looking for that community, too, then that’s when the community can take hold of it and go into that beautiful snowball effect of a thriving queer community.”

Celebrating the queer community is especially important in the art world, where people often use artistic mediums such as music to express their individuality.

“When we make art, it draws upon every fiber of our being,” Benavent said. “It’s a mental, spiritual and physical pursuit, which is heavily influenced by our history, by our culture, by our community, by our wellbeing, by our mental and physical health.”

The artistic process also frequently involves collaboration among individuals.

“We feed off one another creatively,” Benavent said.

Considering the lack of LGBTQ+ spaces in the area, Benavent said he hopes the event will provide a gathering place for the community.

“It’s a wonderful chance for people to connect,” Benavent said. “It’s hard to meet other LGBT queer people because you know, there’s not a designated place or time. So this is a chance to make new friends and foster new relationships.”

There will also be several mental health resources at the event, according to Benavent. Dr. Zackarina’s work combines mental health activism with drag to bring attention to those issues and reduce stigma.

“Our queer community is disproportionately affected when it comes to mental health and behavioral health challenges,” she said. “It’s really important to address these concerns and have specific programming for queer people around these things.”

Benavent said that AMFS will likely continue the Pride Party as an annual celebration.

“Our partners have just been so supportive, you know, the city has been fully embracing, etc.,” he said. “The county has really stepped up, it’s just been a really wonderful showing of support.”