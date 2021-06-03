Music Fest and Theatre Aspen announce Richard Rodgers concert

Andy Einhorn rehearsing for the Aspen Music Festival’s 2019 production of “A Little Night Music.” Aspen Times file



The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen will present a two-night concert event celebrating the music of Richard Rodgers on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Benedict Music Tent.

“The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers” will feature the music of the legendary Rodgers and his two most frequent collaborators: Oscar Hammerstein II and Lorenz Hart. Rodgers’ prolific works include “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “Pal Joey” and “Babes In Arms.”

The partnership follows the joint production “South Pacific: In Concert” in 2019. Announced Friday, the event will feature the Aspen Festival orchestra under conductor Andy Einhorn and director Lonny Price.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 8 through the Aspen Music Festival and School box office (970-925-9042) and aspenmusicfestival.com.