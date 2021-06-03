Music Fest and Theatre Aspen announce Richard Rodgers concert
The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen will present a two-night concert event celebrating the music of Richard Rodgers on Aug. 3 and 4 at the Benedict Music Tent.
“The Sweetest Sounds: The Music of Richard Rodgers” will feature the music of the legendary Rodgers and his two most frequent collaborators: Oscar Hammerstein II and Lorenz Hart. Rodgers’ prolific works include “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “Pal Joey” and “Babes In Arms.”
The partnership follows the joint production “South Pacific: In Concert” in 2019. Announced Friday, the event will feature the Aspen Festival orchestra under conductor Andy Einhorn and director Lonny Price.
Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 8 through the Aspen Music Festival and School box office (970-925-9042) and aspenmusicfestival.com.
