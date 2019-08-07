Mudslide shuts off access to small Crystal Valley town of Marble

Mudslide on Slate Creek just west of Marble.

Courtesy photo

The main road heading into the small town of Marble has been closed just west of town limits Wednesday evening due to a mudslide on Slate Creek.

Gunnison County Road 3 is currently closed in both directions just west of town limits due to the slide, and no traffic can pass in or out. Marble is located along the Crystal River in the remote north part of the Gunnison County near the Pitkin County line, about 23 miles south of Carbondale.

The length of the closure for cleanup is unknown at this time, according to a Pitkin County alert sent at 6:22 p.m.

Slate Creek is just before Serpentine Trail, about a quarter mile west of the Marble town limits, according to Jenny Cutright, spokeswoman for the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District which serves the area and has a fire station there.

She said there were no reports of injuries from the slide, but there is no access into the town currently.