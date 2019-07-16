Highway 133 reopens after mudslide south of Carbondale in Crystal River Valley

Rocks, mud, and other debris covers Highway 133 near mile marker 53 Tuesday afternoon.

Provided by Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

Both lanes of Highway 133 were closed for a time Tuesday afternoon but have reopened at mile marker 53 near Penny Hot Springs after a rock and mudslide that covered the road.

According to a news release from the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. Tuesday due to a report of debris flow onto the highway.

Upon arrival, crews found both lanes of Highway 133 covered in rocks, mud and other material. The road was deemed impassable as crews shut down both lanes. There were no injuries.

The Pitkin County Sheriff and Colorado Department of Transportation restricted access to anyone who does not live in the area. CDOT was on scene with heavy equipment to clear the highway, which reopened just after 4 p.m.