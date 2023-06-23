Mucking with Movies: Local rules!

"Food and Country" will be screened at The Isis Theatre on Wednesday, June 28.

Art is like government, and not just in the sense we might like to think we’d be better off without it — but that where we need it most and where it is the most imperative is at the local level.

People get excited about the big stuff. The presidential election is the equivalent of a new “Fast & Furious” movie. But they forget to show out for what truly keeps us alive.

To that end, Wednesday, June 28, from 3-6 p.m., Aspen Public Radio presents the 2023 Lawn Bash on the lawn of the Red Brick Center For The Arts.

Among a whole lot of summer, family fun, there will be a panel discussion featuring director Laura Gabbert. Her newest film, “Food and Country,” will be screened at the Isis Theatre right after the event at 7 p.m. Gabbert, whose accolades I am deeply jealous of and are too long for me to list out here, clearly has a desire for localities to thrive. Her work has displayed it throughout her career, but particularly in “Food and Country.”

With an emphasis on smaller farms, she understands what holds this nation together is our foundation. A base that continues to feed us and help us grow. Literally, in that whole “where our food comes from” thing, but also spiritually. It’s that deliciousness and that pride in knowing where our food comes from that helps us realize how important what we eat is.





She gets that, and so does her star former New York Times food critic, best-selling memoirist, and legendary Gourmet Magazine editor, Ruth Reichl. She loves food from the ground up and how it can bond us together, regardless of who we are.

It’s important to remember that here in Aspen, especially as we saw the pandemic close down so many local restaurants.

My favorite in town, Meat & Cheese Restaurant and Farm Shop, is closing in the fall for innocuous reasons, but it is still heartbreaking. It would wreak my heart into about a million billion pieces if it is replaced with another over-the-top operation. It is more important than ever that we still have those places that take advantage of the gifts this valley has to offer.

Local restaurants are local art, so please put a place there where valley locals can eat with pride. A place that benefits us all and makes us feel like we are at home.

If you come out and watch “Food and Country” at the Isis, you will see what Gabbert sees. You will have something in common with an award-winning filmmaker. You will be supporting local art and an organization in Aspen Film that takes such pride in regularly bringing us the best and the brightest.

I’ll be there, so if you see a dude with two, pink-painted fingernails and a shirt with missing buttons, make sure you say hello. Shop local, watch local.