Mucking with Movies: ‘Asteroid City’ makes contact

Jack Simon

The two young men who work at the local Isis Theatre embody everything I love about going to the movies. They smile at customers when we get to the counter, ask if you’d prefer a lounge seat, and smother butter on your popcorn generously.

Seeing those two when I walk in always hits my cinematic, nostalgic soft spot that Wes Anderson just can’t touch. I watch his movies like I watch Stanley Kubrick flicks: Clearly he’s a genius, but I’m never going back to rewatch their work.

It’s all a bit detached for me, films where hipsters blubber on about the exquisite camera work and extraordinary cinematography. Lacks a visceral quality. Until “Asteroid City.” This one hit. Ol’ Wes made a comedy without undermining his abilities.

The narrative’s overarching theme appears to me to be an existential conflict between philosophy heavyweights. Anderson has gone to Jean-Paul Sartre and Martin Heidegger for answers, answers that I express here in layman’s terms because I am nothing if not a laid man. We get what we put in. Our lives are inherently meaningless so the romance, excitement, and fulfillment we pull out comes from the meaning we place upon our objectives.

Anderson uses a meta B-plot to express the film’s contrived nature from the perspective of the playwright who is creating this story. This meta backdrop carries Sartre’s belief that nothingness is so embedded into the very fabric of our being that we should embrace it entirely and let that relief guide our way with joy.





Then, in the A-plot where the actual movie exists, Heidegger’s belief is expressed that it is our relinquishment of dread and a dedication to a passionate vocation that enriches our lives — a dynamic current running throughout the movie while still being so enjoyable that my movie-going buddy Michael and I cackle loudly, regularly through the film.

Anderson’s best work is always done through his visual gags. Not a frame goes by where some bit isn’t going off in the background. Without that bedrock, I worry the movie would have buckled under its own weight.

The writing is above his usual par, but his scripts will always be lost in the abstract, gimmick world he creates. He packs the frame so aggressively it can be distracting. So much star power, moving parts, and color saturation that sometimes I struggle to figure out what I should be caring about.

With a cast where every role has a superstar in it, the acting still comes across awkwardly. Everybody is trying their darnedest to act the way they think they should act in an Anderson movie. Some can pull it off, some can’t.

Scarlett Johansson plays into her pocket as a starlet stranded in the desert but struggles to keep pace, a particularly awkward casting that causes the pace to clunk up. Edward Norton is an Anderson regular and maintains theme; but as the writer of the meta-theater version of “Asteroid City,” he speaks in what we think is a Tennessee accent, but for $100, I don’t think anybody could correctly identify what region he is from.

Artsy movies have become so desperate for box office appeal that they overload them with stars, and it’s just messy.

But even when I am annoyed, I am amused. It’s all so … self-aware. At one point, we realize that the cowboy character’s spurs jingle as he walks, but he is not actually wearing spurs. To take a cowboy character, name him Montana, and then give him fake boot noises is such a Wes-Anderson thing that I can’t tell if the mistake is on purpose. I think it is. Like a grizzled comic roasting his sensibilities, Anderson has begun to parody himself.

Michael and I were the only ones in the theater, and he was having such a blast that he kept saying “This is so much fun, this is so much fun.” He hadn’t been to the theaters since the before times of pandemic quarantine, and now he was back, hooting and hollering. I mentioned at the beginning that Anderson is for the birds and the hipsters, but maybe I’m the insufferable, contrarian, hipster critic. Maybe he’s making movies to appease his cinephile fanbase with the secret hope of making the casual moviegoers happy.

This one certainly feels that way.

8.4/10

Jack Simon is a mogul coach and writer/director who enjoys eating food he can’t afford, traveling to places out of his budget, and creating art about skiing, eating, and traveling while broke. Check out his website jacksimonmakes.com to see his Jack’s Jitney travelogue series or email him at jackdocsimon@gmail.com for inquiries of any type.