Mountains above Aspen could see up to 6 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, weather service predicts

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday above 9,000 feet, including in the mountains around Aspen.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected above 9,000 feet, as well as winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is for Elkhead and Park mountains, Gore and Elk mountains/Central Mountain valleys, Flat Tops and Northwest San Juan Mountains.

Officials are warning of slippery road conditions and blowing snow possible reducing visibility (especially on ridge tops). Travel could be impacted, especially over areas including Vail Pass.

“Those going over the mountain passes should prepare for the possibility of difficult travel late tonight and into tomorrow morning,” the NWS said Monday in its advisory. “Low temperatures tonight are expected to reach the 20s in the high-mountain valleys and teens in the mountains. Those doing any outdoor recreating in the back country should be prepared for unseasonably cold conditions.”

For updates on the status of Independence Pass (12,095 feet), go to the Colorado Department of Transportations alert page at cotrip.org.