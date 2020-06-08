Mountains above Aspen could see up to 6 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, weather service predicts
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday above 9,000 feet, including in the mountains around Aspen.
Total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected above 9,000 feet, as well as winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory is for Elkhead and Park mountains, Gore and Elk mountains/Central Mountain valleys, Flat Tops and Northwest San Juan Mountains.
Officials are warning of slippery road conditions and blowing snow possible reducing visibility (especially on ridge tops). Travel could be impacted, especially over areas including Vail Pass.
Support Local Journalism
“Those going over the mountain passes should prepare for the possibility of difficult travel late tonight and into tomorrow morning,” the NWS said Monday in its advisory. “Low temperatures tonight are expected to reach the 20s in the high-mountain valleys and teens in the mountains. Those doing any outdoor recreating in the back country should be prepared for unseasonably cold conditions.”
For updates on the status of Independence Pass (12,095 feet), go to the Colorado Department of Transportations alert page at cotrip.org.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User