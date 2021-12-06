Mountain Rescue Aspen to host avalanche awareness workshop

After taking a year off because of COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, Mountain Rescue Aspen’s otherwise annual avalanche awareness workshop is back this winter.

Mountain Rescue is hosting the event earlier than usual. It is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CB Cameron Rescue Center at 37925 Highway 82.

Organizers felt the earlier the better given the explosive growth in backcountry travel in recent years, said David Swersky, a longtime MRA member who is helping organizing this year’s event.

“Pressure in the backcountry is really heating up,” he said.

The workshop will provide knowledge to help adventurers make the right decisions, such as finding safe terrain and avoiding dangerous slopes, he said.





There will be a 15-minute video on avalanche risks and safe practices followed by a presentation by Brian Lazar, a Carbondale resident and deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

IF YOU GO What: Mountain Rescue Aspen’s avalanche awareness workshop When: Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Where: CB Cameron Rescue Center Cost: Free, registration required at http://www.mountainrescueaspen.org .

In the past, the format of the workshop typically featured an evening classroom session followed by a day in the field on Richmond Ridge south of Aspen Mountain. No field day is connected to this year’s workshop.

The workshop is free but limited to 80 participants. Proof of the COVID-19 vaccination is required. Attendees must register in advance at http://www.mountainrescueaspen.org by clicking on the events link.

Swersky said it would be a good refresher for experienced backcountry travelers and a good place to start for people who want to explore the backcountry. Lazar’s presentations on past and current conditions are always well received.

Swersky said the workshop is also a good networking opportunity. In addition, Ute Mountaineer personnel will be on hand to showcase safety and winter gear and offer it for sale.