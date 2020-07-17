Mountain Mayhem: Wildflower season

Having come across fields and pockets of beautiful blooms in the high country lately, you could say my wildflower curiosity has been piqued amidst the peaks. Running around Lost Man Loop last weekend with friends prodded it even further. One of those comrades is Jill Carnavale who runs the Instagram account @sickwildflowers when she’s not running her restaurant, Ellina. Along with Jasmine Hirsch, general manager and winemaker of Hirsch Vineyards in Healdsburg, Calif., Carnavale and she came up with the idea to document flowers, but weren’t so sure about how and where to share the images and information. It all started one summer when they were hiking around the Maroon Bells, obsessing over wildflowers and “we decided we should start a blog then changed our minds and opened an Instagram account and it took off!” They’ve kept it up and continue to captivate with their stunning photos and fun facts about flowers in the captions, which can be helpful when you’re out looking at flora and fauna and trying to identify what you’re seeing. A few favorites from their gallery are featured below and an abundance of images can be found on their social media account. If you’d like to share your own snaps, direct message them and they just may share them, crediting the source, of course.