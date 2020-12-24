Mountain Mayhem: ’Tis the Season

Mary Catherine Vaughan and Andrew Gerber with their pup, Jaxson, at the W Aspen on the eve of her winter solstice birthday.



Tim Emling, Greta Buxworthy and Dan Houlinhan at Kemo Sabe.



Vanessa Sorenson and Vicki Shapiro cozy up under blankets in Kemo Sabe’s outdoor seating area.



Todd Clark and Kate Redwing at an opening event at Armani.



Jamie Lindoe, Linda Lum and Romy Lara at the new Armani pop-up on East Hyman Avenue.



The signature lining of Nick Fouquet’s new Aspen line of hats.



Nick Fouquet at his namesake hat shop that is a pop-up this winter on East Hyman Avenue.



Artist Isa Catto in her studio in Woody Creek. Courtesy photo.



The holidays are here and that means time for cheer with après-ski moments, shopping small and exchanging gifts.

New pop-up shops in Aspen include the Giorgio Armani boutique on East Hyman Avenue. Styled as a ski chalet, the two-story space plus mezzanine, has mountain-motif vinyls on the walls complemented by furnishings and accessories from the Armani/Casa line. Shop their EA7 skiwear, men’s and women’s pret-a-porter apparel,cosmetics and more.

Across the street from Armani is Nick Fouquet’s pop-up shop, selling his contemporary dress hats. Fouquet opened his first shop in Venice, California, in 2015, and has since gained a popular following from celebrities to influencers to fashion seekers. The French native cleverly traces his biography thus far in illustrated form on his website, moving from Bordeaux to Palm Beach to boarding school to South American travels to Australia to college in Florida to further travels abroad to New York City then a 2008 stint in Aspen working at the Sky Hotel to Los Angeles and the rest is history. It’s certainly worth a visit to his store to shop his Aspen capsule collection and meet the hat-maker himself.

Isa Catto Studio in Woody Creek is a must stop shop for gifts this season. Catto fuses her love of design with her fine art studio practice with this brick and mortar store and her online shop. Choose from scarves to sarongs to bags to handmade masks and books. The studio is open by appointment only or shop online at http://www.isacatto.com.

With outdoor après-ski being the way to go this season, two great options include the fire pit just off the living room at the W Aspen and Kemo Sabe’s new outdoor cove with drinks served in cups you can keep (each brandishing a clever, if not snarky, saying).