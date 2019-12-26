Mountain Mayhem: ’Tis the Season

Several of Betula’s hospitable staff – John, Mauro, Justin and George.

May Selby

Festive season is upon us with holiday parties percolating at private residences and in-store — both at pop-ups and more permanent shops.

On Dec. 19, Forty Five Ten partnered with Izipizi — pronounced phonetically and can’t help but make one smile to say. As guests sipped hot toddies, they were invited to try Izipizi’s Cool Heat eyewear collection ranging from reading glasses to sunglasses to glacier glasses to ski goggles, accommodating all ages and discerning tastes.

On Dec. 21, Chanel introduced its Aspen Ephemeral Boutique at 416 E. Cooper Ave. with a cocktail reception and dinner. Stylishly attired guests first arrived to the chic store, enjoying passed appetizers and wine, surrounded by the iconic brand’s haute couture, jewelry and handbags on display. All stepped next door for dinner at a candlelit Red Onion, which had been transformed into a Parisian speakeasy for the evening with black-and-white-attired staff, cafe tables, bright florals and sleek décor like a neon Chanel snowflake suspended on one of the bar’s barnwood walls. Chef Mario Carbone of New York-based Major Food Group prepared a special menu of small plates that kept coming from the kitchen on a flow. Our table especially loved the risotto, Caesar salad, sliders and holiday sweets, along with the attentive servers whom I guess outnumbered guests three or four to one. Take home gifts included Chanel No. 5 perfume products and rouge Coco gloss lipstick.

On Dec. 22, Max Bone, a luxury fashion lifestyle pet brand, hosted a holiday shopping party in its boutique at 430 E. Cooper Ave. during après-ski hours. Hot specialty cocktails, sweet and savory bites and pet photo ops with Santa added to the allure and atmosphere of this new shop here through March.