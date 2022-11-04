Mountain Mayhem: This is Halloween￼
I’d be hard pressed to name a holiday that I love more than the one we just celebrated earlier this week. Halloween makes fall more fun and brings out wit, creativity, and humor with costumes and themes, creating an infectious energy for kids of all ages.
In Aspen, all the haunts were a hit this year from Caribou Club and the Elks Lodge opening their doors to one and all, costumes required. Trick-or-treaters surfaced as usual at Aspen’s official Halloween headquarters of the North 40 neighborhood.
I skipped town to spend some time at the beach, crossing paths with many Aspenites who were also in Hawaii for a tropical holiday.
This week in Aspen history
“Go to the polls election day, Nov. 4,” instructed the Aspen Times on Oct. 30, 1952. “The general election of national, state and county officials will be held this coming Tuesday, November 4, the polls being open from 7:00am until 7:00pm.