Mountain Mayhem: The Holidaze

Photo ops with Santa at the tree lighting at The Little Nell.

Tree lightings, cocktail parties, store pop-ups, and more signal the holiday season is here. The Sardy House, The St. Regis Aspen, and The Little Nell welcomed one and all to their annual tree-lighting ceremonies earlier this month with Santa, elves, cookies, caroling, hot drinks, and holiday cheer.

Ralph Lauren hosted an in-store reception with special guest Bode Miller, who sported RL attire for the occasion. Guests enjoyed drinks, passed apps, and a chance to meet and speak with the Olympian.

Max Mara’s Aspen Pop-Up boutique can be found at the historic Hotel Jerome until Dec. 23. Featuring a full assortment of seasonal and iconic outerwear, along with a hand-picked selection of ready-to-wear, accessories, and their Teddy Holiday collection. In addition, the pop-up will offer an exclusive opportunity to explore Max Mara Atelier Coats, available for the very first time outside of their flagship boutiques.

Ponyboy, Brooklyn’s premiere nightlife destination, is joining forces with W Aspen this winter for a five-month residency, bringing the bar’s signature vibes and cocktails to the beloved ski town all season long. The activation will take place inside W Aspen’s brand-new, speak-easy-style cocktail bar, the Grotto — offering specialty Ponyboy cocktails, like the Tiki Mountain (bourbon, rye, passion fruit, lemon, dry dry curacço, maraschino, tiki bitters) and classics, like the Espresso Martini (Grey Goose, Mr Black, cold brew). World-class DJs will be on rotation throughout the season, adding yet another fabulous nightlife option to Aspen this winter.

Reaching for Christmas cookies at a holiday tree lighting.

Jessie Chaney at a tree lighting with her appropriately-dressed companions.

The Aspen Middle and High School Choir singing carols at The Little Nell’s tree lighting.

Carver Ernst and Hubert Pearson at Ralph Lauren’s in-store reception with Bode Miller.

Ponyboy bartender Hugo Ray, who recently moved to Aspen from New York.

DJ Sammy spinning at Ponyboy.

Leading the way to the W’s newest nightlife outlet, Ponyboy.

Barb Sanders with Snow Magazine, Olympian Bode Miller, and Marla Meridith visiting from Telluride at a reception at Ralph Lauren.

